Letter: Noting ADM’s shameful disregard for Buffalo

The Dec. 24 Another Voice column by Michael Di Pasquale from Massachusetts was right on.

Sadly, unless Mayor Byron W. Brown rescinds his emergency demolition order for Archer Daniels Midland’s historic grain elevator, it will probably soon be gone.

ADM has wanted to destroy this Buffalo architectural treasure for years and they may soon accomplish their goal.

Incredibly, no one from ADM has had the common courtesy of responding to those trying to help ADM and find a solution.

Where most corporations have come to realize they need to respond to their customers, employees, shareholders and the communities where they have operations, ADM has chosen to totally disregard the people of Buffalo.

If demolished, perhaps Buffalonians should begin a campaign to alert Fortune Magazine of ADM’s poor behavior before they award ADM in 2022 with the Fortune World’s Most Admired List, as they did in 2021.

Dennis Galucki

Buffalo