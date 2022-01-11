Letter: Not wearing a mask sets the wrong example

As a small business owner, the actions and statements from Williamsville Mayor, Deborah Rogers, regarding the mask mandate do not in any way reflect the heart of our local business community. What is foolishly lost on her is the reality that those who refuse to wear masks and spread the virus are hurting our businesses. My husband and I are vaccinated and boosted. Just a few days ago, he went into a local tire shop only to find not one person or employee was masked. Is it a coincidence he now has Covid? Or, did he catch it from one of the “freedom fighters” who in Wegmans, pull their masks down once they hit the produce department? Either way, our studio has to move or cancel our appointments, put staff back to remote work and close until we are able to safely see customers again. So, Mayor Rogers, please do not take up my name in defense of your misguided beliefs and for the love of community, please wear a mask.