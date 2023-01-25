Letter: Not fluoridating water can result in more cavities

I was shocked to read that Buffalo and some other Erie County residents have been without fluoridation since 2015. That is a huge disservice to our children. We feel it is so important that we used to cart fluoride drops to our young grandchildren in Venezuela. Children without fluoridated water tend to get cavities. Aside from needing unpleasant dental work, the cost to fill cavities hurts family pocketbooks. Shame on Mayor Byron Brown and others who don’t bother to keep our water fluoridated.