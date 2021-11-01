Letter: Not everyone is concerned about what happens to Bills

It is common knowledge that many thousands of people in Western New York and Southern Ontario are devoted and serious fans of the Buffalo Bills. And there are those willing to pay for the high-priced tickets to watch those home games in person at the stadium in Orchard Park. Good for them. We know they enjoy and get much pleasure therein.

However, there is a problem and distortion when we read in Everybody’s Column letters like the one from a writer in Chaffee who asserts we can all agree on two points. A) No one wants to see the Bills leave Western New York. B) “We” need a new stadium. Dear writer from Chaffee, thousands of us retirees in Western New York have never and will never waste time at a Bills game. Many of us in Western New York have zero interest in the Bills. We could care less.

Having been in Erie County since 1962, living, raising a family, working, playing, building a home, paying taxes, attending University at Buffalo and worship services, I and my family of several generations have gotten along very well without the Bills. They mean nothing to me. If they dried up and blew away, I would hardly notice.