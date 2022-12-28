Letter: Not everyone has the ability to go all-electric

When we built our new home, we did it on a budget. No air conditioning, no fireplace, no vaulted ceilings. But we did upgrade to energy efficient windows, extra insulation, a high efficiency furnace, energy efficient bulbs and all our appliances are Energy Star Compliant. It was to be our forever home. We believe in the old advertising phrase “I Love NY.” Reviewing the information provided by our utility companies, it looks like we did everything right. Our electric and gas usages are among the lowest in our neighborhood.

Looking back, maybe our mistake was to equip the house with the bare minimum electrical system. All our circuits are in use. We have no way to expand.

Now, our glorious politicians are out to punish us for being conservationists and energy efficient. Requiring new buildings to be all-electric is one thing. Penalizing senior citizens with older homes is unconscionable.

Eventually we will have to replace our gas appliances with electric. If we need to install an electric stove in our kitchen, we can’t because we have no 220 circuits left. I suppose we could simply cook with a microwave and toaster oven. But what about an electric hot water tank? No circuit for that either. OK, we’ll just take sponge baths. At least the toilet will work. The kicker is the furnace. No wires for that either.

The utility companies are warning us that the grid cannot handle an all-electric state. What happens if the power goes out in winter? Now we have a natural gas-powered whole house backup generator. So, today we have no worries. Will gas generators be outlawed too? I guess we’ll need an electric generator that can power itself. I bet the Albany elites didn’t even think of that.

So, we have two options. A year before the law is to take effect we can simply buy and install all brand-new gas appliances, and hope they outlive us. Being retired on a fixed income, we probably will not be able to do that. The second choice is to do nothing and hope for the best. But if the furnace goes, then what do we do? That will be an unmanageable expense. We would need to upgrade the entire electrical system, cut holes in walls to run wiring and cover up unneeded ductwork. The house is simply not designed for electric heat.

Or, maybe our third option is simply to move out of state. They used to say “Turn out the lights when you leave," but that may not be necessary because they won’t be on anyway, due to overtaxing an electric grid that can’t handle all this new service.

James Seufert

Wheatfield