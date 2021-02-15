Letter: Not every veteran gets response from the VA

I am pleased that a recent writer had a good experience with the VA in scheduling his vaccination shot. I wish that I could say the same.

I have been part of the Million Vets program since it started. That included an interview and a blood draw. After hearing my service experience and my health issues, they recommended that I come back with all of my medical records to file for service-related disabilities. I did that and was told that I would get a call for an in-person interview with a doctor. That was in September 2019.

During the summer of 2020 I got a call from the VA informing me that they had my name in their system but no records were attached. Somehow, they had lost them. I offered to bring all of my records in again but was told they were in shutdown and could not see anyone in person. They would call me when they were allowed to meet with people. I never got that call.

When I called to inquire about a vaccine shot I was told that, because I am not officially in their “system” I would have to go to Syracuse to get the shot.