Letter: Not even water for grandma, per an egregious Georgia law

As an 80-year-old Black man, I am perplexed as to how we, as the bastion of freedom globally, allow our system of equality justify a new law on the books in the state of Georgia that forbids anyone from giving voters standing in long lines to exercise their rights to vote, any food or drink (not even water) as they endure heat or rain while waiting to vote? While our government slams the Taliban in Afghanistan for denying women and girls their various rights such as education and driving, simultaneously, here in America, Black and white Americans in the state of Georgia are denied food or drink waiting sometimes for hours to cast their votes.

A Trump-appointed judge had a chance to reverse or block that law and stand for what’s fair but declined to do so, citing it was too close to election time. It wasn’t enough for the Supreme Court to destroy the entire voters rights laws in which countless Americans of all colors gave their all, even their lives, to enshrine in our Constitution. Now state-by-state forces are changing and enacting new laws to suppress equal voting rights for all Americans, Black or white. We as a nation are no longer that shining example to the world of our freedoms of equality. We are declining into the abyss of inequality for all the world to witness. Unfortunately, the right-leaning Supreme Court is gradually stripping away our rights that we thought were, at one time, untouchable. Where and when will it end?