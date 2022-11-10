Letter: Not building a domed stadium is a big mistake

I left Buffalo in 1976, but Buffalo and the Bills have never left me.

The one thing that I don’t understand as a former Buffalonian, and now as an outsider looking in, is building a new stadium in a region with one of the worst weather conditions in the NFL and not having a dome. The other thing that is mind-boggling is building a new stadium with 10,000 fewer seats when the NFL is more popular than ever and our franchised quarterback is now the talk of the NFL.

A domed stadium could have multiple uses year-round. I know the argument of finances, but remember it takes money to make money; just ask Jerry Jones, owner of the the Dallas Cowboys, the most financially successful NFL franchise in history.

To not build a domed stadium and to have 10,000 fewer seats with Josh Allen and the Bills being the talk of the NFL is ludicrous.

All I can say is what are the city planners and politicians smoking? If I lived in Buffalo I would be organizing protests against this insanity.

Maybe Josh Allen and some of the multi-millionaire players can help the cause of the dome and more seats with generous donations?

Otherwise, it looks like Buffalo may remain the laughingstock of the NFL.

I don’t want that, I don’t believe you want that and it’s not too late. Call your senators, congressman, mayor, city council members, and governor to tell them to come to their senses.

James Rosen

Kapaa HI