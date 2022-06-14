Letter: Not all want to celebrate Britain's monarchy

I enjoy reading Michael Gerson’s column when it appears in the Buffalo News. He exhibits clear thinking and concise writing. But having read his recent sycophantic tribute to the British monarchy, I respectfully disagree. I wish no ill tidings for the current Queen; she seems harmless enough. But for many people of Irish heritage, the British monarchy represents a vestige of hundreds of years of oppression in Ireland. The image of Irish children eating grass and dying of starvation during the Irish Famine while English lords exported beef from Ireland is with us still. If this seems like ancient history, consider the crimes against the People of India in the 20th Century, committed in the name of the Queen’s father and grandfather.