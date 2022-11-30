Letter: Not all snow clearing proves equal for everyone

I went for a short run last Tuesday morning. I ran down LeBrun in Snyder to Bailey, and then turned into Highgate. LeBrun was clean as a whistle, not a hint of snow on the street. Highgate, in stark contrast, was a solid sheet of ice. We aren’t talking patches of ice. The length and width of the street was covered in thick ice. If it had been smooth, one could have played a a pickup game of hockey there. A lady had gotten stuck trying to back into her driveway. Luckily another person came by as I was trying to rock her car free and the two of us together were able to get her car unstuck. This is a neighborhood that didn’t get all that much snow, and yet it had not been cleaned at all, while the bordering streets in Amherst had been completely cleared by Sunday morning. It’s amazing how a short run can highlight how much of a gulf exists between Amherst and a street over in the City of Buffalo. All I can say is, these good people deserve better.