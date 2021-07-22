Letter: Not all millennials deserve criticism from older generation

I would like to kindly educate that not all “millennial” aged young adults are insensitive and practice ageism by using the term “boomer” as a negative label.

I am a 28-year-old married woman, I own my own home, and work full time as a registered nurse in this community. I bring flowers and leftovers to my elderly neighbors, pay it forward in the coffee drive-thru line, send handwritten thank you cards, recycle and support local businesses.

I value every life on this earth as each one is a new opportunity for either a new friendship to grow or a lesson to learn. Labels don’t mean much to me, but know that both of my lovely parents that I adore so much are “boomers.” They are genuine, hardworking, funny, smart, loving and wonderful people who raised me to be all of those qualities and more.

Please do us “MYllenials” a favor and do not lump the entire eligible age group together and label them with negative terms, just as you so stated you felt victimized about yourself. Perhaps take your own advice in your submission … I challenge you to look in the mirror and instead of focusing on your age and where the time has gone, question yourself: “have I been kind today?”

Jennifer Licht

Williamsville