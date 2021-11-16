Letter: Not a fan of the idea of paying for new stadium

I was born and raised here in Western New York, and have been subjected to the football frenzy for 63 years. The only thing I ever got out of a Bills game was a great sleep. For some reason, I sleep quite soundly during the game.

I get it, people love the battle, the suspense, the win. Unfortunately, not everyone does. I have given up asking store managers to change the station or give shoppers silence when I try to escape the game at home by going shopping. We are subjected to signs all over the neighborhood. Prizes given for various contests consist of Bills paraphernalia, which is not what I'd ever compete for, and for some reason, we are supposed to be enthralled by grown men being paid ridiculous amounts of money for playing a game that a 10-year-old can play. I'll never understand why, but that isn't my problem or concern. Nothing about the Bills should be my problem or concern unless I want to make it so.

Don't get me wrong. I am glad so many people have something they can be passionate about and enjoy. Go for it, but I do not want to help pay for a new stadium. If a new stadium is really needed, then I say let the guys who use it pay for it. Those players make enough money to foot the bill. They can then think of playing the game as entertaining guests in their stadium.