 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nostalgic look back to days when two newspapers ruled

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I really enjoyed reading the column by former Buffalo Evening News reporter Anthony Cardinale, published in the Sept. 25 edition of The Buffalo News. As a young 30-something man in 1982, I was just beginning to understand the importance of local newspapers. Reading the differing views of The News and The Courier made you think.

I just wanted to let Cardinale know that I kept, and still have the last edition of The Buffalo Courier Express, dated Sept. 19, 1982, and the first Sunrise Edition of the Buffalo News, dated Sept. 20, 1982. I don’t know why I kept them, but I did. Perhaps I thought that 40 years later, someone would write an article about them. Who knew?

Joseph Giambra

People are also reading…

Lewiston

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News