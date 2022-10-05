Letter: Nostalgic look back to days when two newspapers ruled

I really enjoyed reading the column by former Buffalo Evening News reporter Anthony Cardinale, published in the Sept. 25 edition of The Buffalo News. As a young 30-something man in 1982, I was just beginning to understand the importance of local newspapers. Reading the differing views of The News and The Courier made you think.

I just wanted to let Cardinale know that I kept, and still have the last edition of The Buffalo Courier Express, dated Sept. 19, 1982, and the first Sunrise Edition of the Buffalo News, dated Sept. 20, 1982. I don’t know why I kept them, but I did. Perhaps I thought that 40 years later, someone would write an article about them. Who knew?