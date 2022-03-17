Letter: North Tonawanda mayor cannot blame predecessors

On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor, Austin Tylec, stood shoulder to shoulder with Democrat Assemblyman Bill Conrad and derided the Republican-led city council and former Mayors Rob Ortt and Art Pappas for “neglecting” the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Tylec blames now-State Sen. Ortt (who hasn’t been mayor for eight years) and his predecessor Pappas for not addressing this issue.

If the problems at the wastewater treatment plant were so prevalent and terrible, where was his concern when he was serving on the city council? Tylec served on the City Council for years and did nothing to address the issues at the wastewater treatment plant. As the article stated, the water treatment plant is in the midst of upgrades – set forth by the individuals Tylec now blames for inaction – but the facilities breakdown has created this new need for emergency funds.