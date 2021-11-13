Letter: Nonprofits seeking support waste money on mailings

I know the holidays are coming – my mailbox is loaded with unsolicited mail labels, notepads and cards from various nonprofit organizations. I donate to a few favorite charities regularly. I'd be willing to extend my contribution list to other organizations, but apparently one or more of the organizations to which I donate sold my information to others because I am constantly getting "gifts" from some I've never even heard of. As a result, I have bags and bags of labels, cards that I will never send and more "to do" pads than I could possibly use in a lifetime.

Multiply this action to hundreds of thousands of mail recipients and you get a lot of wasted money and labels that probably go in the trash rather than on envelopes. Many folks now use online banking services so these labels have become obsolete. I'm asking these nonprofits to please keep the money I send and use it for the true mission of the organization, not for administrative and printing costs ... and please stop sending me unsolicited items.

Happy holidays to everyone. Anyone receiving a card from me will likely see the card and label is from one of my favorite organizations to which i have generously donated.

Eileen Wekenmann

Arcade