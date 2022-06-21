Letter: Nonfunctioning streetlights continue to be a safety hazard

It was about 20 years ago when, after at least five years of driving home from work via I-190 South from downtown’s Virginia Street ramp to Route 5, I became incredulous that neither the Thruway Authority, New York State Department of Transportation, nor the City of Buffalo seemed to be aware that the streetlights along that on-ramp didn’t work. There are 11 light standards on that single lane from Virginia Street over the Thruway and down to highway level (not counting the one at the Virginia Street end that was knocked down very early on). The last two lights, along the merge lane with I-190 South do work, but the others are all non-functional.

Back then when I called each of those entities, none could (or would) acknowledge that they were responsible for their maintenance. I was assured that they would investigate and would notify the responsible party if it wasn’t theirs. Even more incredulous is that they still do not work to this day. It would appear that these lights have been orphaned.

It’s way beyond time that all these parties confer, maybe even draw straws, but somehow step up and repair these lights. After all, federal highway safety standards must have called for employing these lights when the overpass was constructed more than a half-century ago. It was a matter of safety then, isn’t it still?

Alden Harwood

Irving