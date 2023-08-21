The recent announcement by the Republic Steel Plant in Hamburg that the facility’s operations will “indefinitely idle” is further proof that corporate tax cuts with no requirements is a joke. Since the big tax cut was passed by the previous administration, I haven’t seen any large factories being built around here. I am still waiting for “trickle down” to kick in too, but please hurry up, I will be 70 years old this year. Look, we all know what is going on. Corporations and the 1% want out of taxes, the rich politicians pass legislation that benefits them, how could they not? Remember when Paul Ryan and Chris Collins pushed the big tax cut?
People are also reading…
We made those companies successful, some by being employed there, others by consuming their products. Corporate tax cuts sometimes create huge gaps in the federal budget and position the political party which gave that cut some fuel to attack Social Security and Medicare. How is Exxon Mobil doing with their tax cut? Or Amazon, or big cable companies, the list goes on. Again, the working class pays more.
Paul Ranallo
Amherst