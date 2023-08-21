The recent announcement by the Republic Steel Plant in Hamburg that the facility’s operations will “indefinitely idle” is further proof that corporate tax cuts with no requirements is a joke. Since the big tax cut was passed by the previous administration, I haven’t seen any large factories being built around here. I am still waiting for “trickle down” to kick in too, but please hurry up, I will be 70 years old this year. Look, we all know what is going on. Corporations and the 1% want out of taxes, the rich politicians pass legislation that benefits them, how could they not? Remember when Paul Ryan and Chris Collins pushed the big tax cut?