Letter: No surprise Wegmans shut down SCAN App

So Wegmans is discontinuing its self-SCAN App alternative to the ordinary check out line. Apparently, customers were “forgetting” to scan every item or scanning bar codes off less expensive products in their place.

I am no marketing genius or CEO of a major supermarket chain, but I could smell a rat here, from a mile away. Did the top brass think only honest customers would avail themselves of this service? Wegmans customers who used this discontinued option will be rewarded with a $20 credit as a courtesy. Once again the thieves will prevail. I hate to say it, but this practice had failure written all over it.