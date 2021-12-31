Letter: No roof. Outdoor football. Seems absurd in this climate.

One of the biggest questions on the minds of many Buffalo Bills fans is where the new stadium is going to be built. The two most talked about locations being considered are across Abbott Road from the existing Highmark Stadium or at a site near South Park Avenue in the City of Buffalo. This debate has been ongoing for some time with an apparent decision coming soon. In my opinion, no matter which site is selected, the more important question should be whether or not the Stadium is going to be covered.
A recent article in The Buffalo News shows a future Bills stadium, as depicted in the 2019 stadium study, with a partial roof or overhang covering a portion of the seating bowl. It stated that this feature may be included as part of the new venue to keep fans dry. Having lived in Western New York my whole life I seldom have ever seen a rainstorm that wasn’t accompanied by heavy winds off Lake Erie. The likelihood of an overhang or partial roof offering much protection from the swirling winds and rain is absurd. No matter where the stadium is built do the right thing and include a retractable roof.
Richard Greene
Lackawanna