Letter: No roof. Outdoor football. Seems absurd in this climate.

One of the biggest questions on the minds of many Buffalo Bills fans is where the new stadium is going to be built. The two most talked about locations being considered are across Abbott Road from the existing Highmark Stadium or at a site near South Park Avenue in the City of Buffalo. This debate has been ongoing for some time with an apparent decision coming soon. In my opinion, no matter which site is selected, the more important question should be whether or not the Stadium is going to be covered.