Letter: No red tsunami, but a teachable moment for both parties

The recent midterm elections indeed were a red tsunami.

The public rejected a big government that could enact a national ban on abortions. At the same time we proudly ratified our respect for freedom of individual choices.

Honesty and decency long have been hallmarks of our conservatism. The midterms repudiated the lies of stolen elections and voter fraud. The voices for conspiracy theories were rejected.

The lessons to be learned from this apply to both major political parties. The parties must reject extremism and begin working together to address the important issues facing our nation. Nancy, Chuck, Mitch, and Kevin need to use their skills and powers to control the out-of-control radicals in each party.

Pointing fingers and assigning blame for this tremendous red tsunami will not be beneficial to this nation unifying as the voters want.

Don Mitchell

East Amherst