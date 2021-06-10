Letter: No private company should audit elections

The Arizona election and other proposed state audits must be stopped immediately. No private company or business should be allowed to interfere with elections, which is a governmental, constitutionally controlled process. This firm running the audit is clearly partisan, so it is obvious that it will fabricate fraud in the Arizona general election. Once they do that, their fabricated findings will be spewed nonstop on partisan Fox News. This will result in violent protests across the whole country. This is exactly what Donald Trump and the extremists are hoping for. People must realize that if this is allowed to happen now, it sets a precedent that will be followed by both parties in future elections. These audits are clearly unconstitutional and will destroy our democracy and country quicker than any foreign threat. The Supreme Court must step in and put an end to these insane audits before it’s too late.