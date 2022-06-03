 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: No one should have to worry about sending kids to school

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I’m an “old guy” and my kids haven’t been in school for many years. If they were school age, i would be anxious and fearful every time they left for the classroom. I cant imagine that “school” would turn out to be a potentially dangerous place.

Twisted minds prey on the most vulnerable, some are mere children, not that many years post infancy, some are older.

It is sad to think that your kid might not come home today. Tragic what this society has spawned, when a mentally ill person takes action on their evil thoughts regardless of where these ideas come from.

I pray for all of the parents sending their kids off to school each day and pray for the safety of these kids.

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News