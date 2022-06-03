Letter: No one should have to worry about sending kids to school

I’m an “old guy” and my kids haven’t been in school for many years. If they were school age, i would be anxious and fearful every time they left for the classroom. I cant imagine that “school” would turn out to be a potentially dangerous place.

Twisted minds prey on the most vulnerable, some are mere children, not that many years post infancy, some are older.

It is sad to think that your kid might not come home today. Tragic what this society has spawned, when a mentally ill person takes action on their evil thoughts regardless of where these ideas come from.

I pray for all of the parents sending their kids off to school each day and pray for the safety of these kids.

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster