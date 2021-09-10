Letter: No one should harm mask rule enforcers

On Sept. 3, The Buffalo News reported that a staff member in a pediatrician’s office on Main Street was pepper sprayed by a woman who refused to put on a mask after being asked to do so. My reaction was pure disgust. As if this weren’t outrageous enough, the brief also stated that no arrest was made, according to the report. Are you kidding me?

If someone is too selfish to mask up (such a simple thing), then they should forfeit their privilege of being served by this medical office. Turnabout is fair play. If this woman can decide she doesn’t prefer to mask, this medical office certainly can claim the preference not to serve her and others like her.

There are consequences for any decision we make. Please let the consequences of her decision to spray that employee manifest in an assault charge. If she entered that office with pepper spray on her person, she most definitely premeditated that action. This incident should not go unpunished. And assaulting an employee in a health care position? Double the punishment. Sad, sad, sad.

Laura Marsala

Mayville