Letter: No one should be shocked by Trump’s bad behavior

He has been one of the most talked-about and controversial presidents America has ever had, so what is next for Donald Trump? Interviews from the American public on their predictions and many have interesting responses.

I am amazed by how many readers are still surprised by Donald Trump’s infantile, bratty behavior. I’ve seen him in interviews, and I could challenge anyone to find an interview where he comes off as an intelligent, sensible adult. His appeal is that of a bratty child who’s very amusing when it doesn’t affect you. He does however remind me of Peter Ustinov’s portrayal of Nero in the movie “Quo Vadis.” They believed themselves divine and their followers do too. They surrounded themselves with yes men and had short reins in power.