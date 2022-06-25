Letter: No need to extend hearings for weeks, or even months

I turned on the Jan. 6 hearings. What the heck, they need a few more weeks to show the American people what happened and show proof and they need weeks to show us. The people have been seeing and hearing most of this for the last 20 months.

If this would have been any other group, the offenders would have been in jail for at least a year.

I understand there are many Trump supporters but even by now they have to know he was wrong.

Why does everything the House or Senate needs to show the American people need to take weeks or months? We are not a stupid people, well most of us aren’t.

Just state the facts and get on with it. No need to drag this out for weeks at more taxpayer expense. Why if they want raises don’t they hold a hearing like this and explain why? That I would watch for weeks, but they would have that done in 24 hours.

There were so many injured police we disrespected and it was the president’s fault, along with many other politicians. Why are they not brought to justice?

We need to get back on track and more hearings over weeks is not going to help.

Come right out and say what you found, don’t beat around the bush. Yes there are going to be people who are upset and I think it’s going to be the ones that know it was wrong.

Valerie Brillhart

Lackawanna