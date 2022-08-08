Letter: No need to choose sides; why not wind and nuclear?

I admire and support the Sierra Club in much of their work, but I differ strongly on their legacy opposition to nuclear energy.

Their recent letter starts with a false premise: that we need to choose between wind and nuclear. This is plainly untrue. I understand the threat of climate change clearly enough to promote an “all hands on deck” approach to reducing carbon fuel use.

Further, we don’t need to build a new nuclear plant – construction, of course, would be a huge carbon emitter – we just need to reactivate the dormant nuclear plant we already have. The recent closing of the Indian Point nuclear plant in the Hudson Valley led directly to the construction of new natural gas electricity plants. This is not part of the solution. And while I agree on the vexing problem of waste storage, that problem already exists at Indian Point, operating or not.

Sierra Club is right to focus on the many things that imperil our environment, but I am focused on how to slow the threats from global warming. I like wind turbines a lot, but I need more than an “elegant beacon of hope.”

Mark Russell

Olcott Beach