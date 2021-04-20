Letter: No need to be fearful of vaccine passports

I’m compelled to respond to a letter stoking fear of vaccine passports. First let me remind the letter writer that our schools require proof of several vaccinations before a child is allowed to enroll in a public school. This is so kids who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons don’t contract diseases that could be life threatening for them.

Secondly, you do know you can’t catch HIV from sitting next to a person on a plane, right? The identification cards that the writer mentioned issued by other countries were not for health reasons but for citizen ID. Unless you went a vaccination site incognito, anyone there could see that you were present. So why is having a passport a secret since no other information about you is visible on it?

Fomenting these kinds of false government conspiracy theories is not helpful for ending this pandemic that has exhausted us all. By the way, if your cellphone is on, anyone can track you.

Beverly Dams O’Connor

Clarence