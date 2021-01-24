Letter: No more coup attempts for future generations

In one day, rioters with Trump flags and MAGA hats can storm the Capitol, the beacon of democracy, and desecrate those halls. As a college student, I like to believe that I still have a long life yet to live. However, I want to think that in the future there won’t be coup attempts against a democratically elected government like we saw on Jan. 6.

Let’s not mince words. There was a domestic terror attack on the U.S. Capitol. Democratically elected lawmakers gathered to count the votes of a democratically held election and were met with a mob.

People shouldn’t have to die because of fanatical extremist conspiracies. Even more importantly, the (now-former) president shouldn’t incite these people to lay siege to American democracy. They shouldn’t tell a visibly heated mob to march on Congress to overturn a fair and free election. It’s the latest in a very long line of things former President Trump did to subvert the oath he took not even four years ago.

Alexander Ehrenberg

Lockport