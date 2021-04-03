Letter: No longer Roman Catholic, as church disappoints, again

As a “cradle Catholic” I was active in the church for more than six decades despite being pro-choice, and despite having been told by a Buffalo priest that he was uncomfortable with the interracial aspect of my wedding (1990s) I hoped that the loss of trust and credibility the hierarchy experienced with the abusive priest/coverup scandal would inspire the church to reform. As we have learned, the church’s response has not prioritized repentance or making amends.

I remained in the church hoping that it would someday progress, becoming kind, just and respectful of all humanity. Instead, Vatican leaders have tried to claim moral authority by simply announcing that they have it. Designating one group as unworthy of certain sacraments, even unworthy of adult loving relationships is breathtakingly cruel. That has been realized by many more than myself.

No longer able to associate with such an organization, I am no longer Roman Catholic.

Carlene Boisaubin

Eggertsville