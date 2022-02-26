Letter: No excuse for bad behavior from the audience at Shea’s

At a recent Sunday matinee performance at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, I was appalled by the behavior of several audience members. The cast was well into the finale. With minimal time remaining in the production, several members of the audience stood, put on their coats and walked out. I was seated in Row N – fairly close to the front of the theater. What was visible to me and most of the audience, was obviously in clear sight of the hardworking cast. I found this behavior to be extremely rude and distracting to the actors and those of us who wanted to enjoy the whole theater experience.

I am assuming that the motive for this exodus with such little time left was to “beat the crowd” in any post-show traffic. That seems like a very poor excuse for such inappropriate behavior. After this lengthy time of isolation and inactivity, it is so refreshing to be able to again enjoy a live professional performance. Is it expecting too much for all attendees to remain in place until the show is complete and the professional cast is afforded its proper curtain call recognition? If this is too much to ask, I suggest that those who need that extra exit time, purchase their seating in the extreme rear of the theater. Then, when they must leave early, they can do so without the knowledge or disruption of the rest of the theater goers and cast.