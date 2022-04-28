Letter: No concessions for Putin or those who abuse power

When humans concentrate too much power in too few hands it is a time-honored tradition that corruption, sometimes absolute corruption, is manifested.

Just look at Vladimir Putin. For decades he terrorized oligarchs, poisoned political opponents, obtained a monopoly on information for blackmail purposes and since 2000 murdered 28 journalists who reported about corruption in his regime, all in the name of consolidating power in himself. From that terrorized, frightened and frozen Russian soil grew the bitter fruits of authoritarianism.

If the present war wasn’t so deadly and sickening to see, one could be amused at the many experts who said invasion and war was a myth, or military buildup on Ukraine borders a prelude to nothing. For experts this turned into a Black Swan event or a surprise with major consequences. We as a planet are now being menaced with real threats of nuclear war.

History is no stranger to misjudgments and power abuses. Even in the modern world and in America we are experiencing large concentrations of power corrupting people and organizations at various levels. More broadly, we are seeing the fruits of power concentration in: a servile GOP, oil energy companies who price gouge during wartime, businesses like Amazon exploiting their workers, Facebook profiting off of private client information and actual paper print newspapers “standing back and letting it all be.” How could one mention abuse of power and leave off Donald Trump, who even as president was nothing more than a cowering and frightened Putin poodle.

Make no mistake these are frightening times, but as Immanuel Kant warned us, “If man makes himself a worm he must not complain when he is trodden on.” Also, Susan Neiman said in Moral Clarity, “Fear of death is worse than death itself, for in poisoning our lives it undermines our trust, and ultimately our freedom.”

When it comes to being frightened and living a life of splendid vassalage appeasing Putin, we would do well to remember John Milton. We should never bow and sue for grace to deify Putin’s power or threats, but rather prefer hard liberty to the easy yoke of servile concessions.

Bill Licata, Esq.

Buffalo