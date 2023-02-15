I’ve read countless letters in The Buffalo News claiming that Gov. Kathy Hochul is banning gas stoves. (“Letter: Proposal to ban gas stoves could use more consideration,” Feb. 7).

Hochul is not banning gas stoves. She supports the All-Electric Building Act that requires newly constructed buildings only to operate gas-free. Gas heating systems will no longer be sold starting in 2030. Gas stoves are exempt, and you can keep your current gas heating system until it wears out.

These same writers consistently aver that gas is essential during blackouts

However, your gas furnace will likely not work during a power outage. Your tankless gas water heater will not work, nor will your gas oven. Gas stovetops with electric ignition won’t work during a power outage, and many do not allow their pilot lights to be lit manually. Gas pumps will not work without emergency generators.

Power outages are readily caused by gas plants going off line in extreme weather. Solar and wind sources are more resilient because their battery power allows them to operate during outages.

Few people fail to understand that burning gas is creating dangerous climate disruptions that make extreme weather more likely. Action to slow this disaster is a health and economic necessity. New York State is investing in expanding and strengthening electric transmission. Hochul must continue to prioritize the transition from gas generation to clean, renewable solar and wind energy.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw