Letter: No amount of money can truly heal May 14 survivors

I felt sad to read about the two women who are receiving payouts from the Compassionate Survivors’ Fund because of the Tops murders by a racist white man. I was generous in my donation to the fund because I felt broken-hearted that a member of my race would hunt down and kill good Black people who were going about the business of feeding themselves. I wanted more than anything to take away these people’s pain and make them whole again.

But I knew that even a generous donation could not do that. The women expressed frustration that they did not receive more money from the fund. While I empathize, I know that there is no amount of money that will help these women go about the business of healing. Money does not heal. Healing results from the wrenchingly hard work of the traumatized individuals with support of their loved ones and the grace of God.

I feel good knowing that the trauma victims will receive money from people like me who love and care about them, and I pray they will begin to heal and again find joy in life.

Coleen Hanna

Hamburg