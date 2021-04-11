 Skip to main content
Letter: Nicklaus-designed course outweighs solar advantages
Kevin Gaughan’s civic goal of a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course on reclaimed land adjacent to Olmsted’s South Park is to provide opportunity and proven community benefits. It is not surprising in this issue of appropriate land use that the industrial solar industry offers obstruction by claiming its rights to the property.

The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes and host community agreement benefits to the South Buffalo neighborhood from a solar facility are net negative, as certified by recent proposed New York State legislation forcing community acceptance of PILOT agreements written by solar developers.

The proposed Nicklaus golf course allows economic development, healthy outdoor recreation and access to the serenity of nature. It can’t be compared to a burdensome solar plant which makes no claim to its neighborhood or climate advantages.

Mark Twichell

Fredonia

