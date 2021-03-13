 Skip to main content
Letter: Niagara Falls school officials take on the education pandemic
The adoption of hybrid and remote learning demonstrates the time is ripe for change in education. Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) parents, guardians, teachers and administrators are working on addressing the education pandemic that has coincided with Covid-19.

To address the educational and psychological effects of COVID-19 on our school children, I have established four goals for the 2021-2022 school year. This article addresses the Sister Schools initiative.

A Sister School is one school divided into two grade groups and located on separate campuses. It is the most effective way to prepare students to succeed in high school and beyond.

Anticipated learning loss and achievement gaps between groups and mental health concerns make the Sister Schools framework a critical piece of the district’s recovery efforts. Virtual-only learners in grades pre-K through six are beginning to fall behind hybrid students. Some hybrid students are also experiencing a decline in achievement.

The new configuration of grade levels will allow for specialized, theme-based programming at the pre-kindergarten to grade 2 schools, to include Reading Recovery. Grades three to-six curriculum will include dance and theatre, career exploration, an introduction to skilled trades, and advanced STEM coursework. It will also feature appropriate social/emotional support.

With Sister Schools, there is a more efficient use of resources and personnel, more focused professional development for staff, and the potential to bus more students, decreasing tardiness and increasing attendance.

Mark Laurrie

Niagara Falls

