Letter: Niagara Falls school officials take on the education pandemic

The adoption of hybrid and remote learning demonstrates the time is ripe for change in education. Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) parents, guardians, teachers and administrators are working on addressing the education pandemic that has coincided with Covid-19.

To address the educational and psychological effects of COVID-19 on our school children, I have established four goals for the 2021-2022 school year. This article addresses the Sister Schools initiative.

A Sister School is one school divided into two grade groups and located on separate campuses. It is the most effective way to prepare students to succeed in high school and beyond.

Anticipated learning loss and achievement gaps between groups and mental health concerns make the Sister Schools framework a critical piece of the district’s recovery efforts. Virtual-only learners in grades pre-K through six are beginning to fall behind hybrid students. Some hybrid students are also experiencing a decline in achievement.