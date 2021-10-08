Letter: Niagara Falls party bosses should step down from posts

The voters are disregarded again. The Niagara Falls Democrat and Republican chairs decided their candidates didn’t need to attend Gorillaz Inc. Sept. 27 virtual debate. The party bosses applied political pressure on some candidates to back out of their commitment. Five out of six candidates committed to debate.

The party bosses used many excuses including going “door to door” in the dark at 7 p.m. The planning for the debate started on Aug. 12 and promotion on Aug. 21. This was textbook example of political intimidation, retribution and retaliation. To his credit Jim Perry attended. He took several questions from voters and was seen by 5,500 viewers and increasing.

The two party bosses proved themselves to be political hacks. Trying to use lies and corrupt actions to stop the virtual debate because they had no control. The Republican chair was upset we wouldn’t give him the questions before the debate. Sadly, the voters were not regarded by the Democrat and Republican bosses. They also exposed their candidates as incapable of making a decision without party approval.

I am calling for both chair members William Carroll and Danielle DePalma to step down immediately. This city is suffering and these two party bosses are not part of the cure, they are part of the disease.

John Restaino

Niagara Falls