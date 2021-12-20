Letter: Niagara Falls is not using federal funds on big ideas

To Niagara Falls poised to get $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds offered by the Biden administration: They’re planning on using the money for new police cars. Also street improvement, for conversion to LED street lights, roads and sidewalk repair. Finally the city intends to make a large investment in long overdue repairs to municipal buildings.
All this is great, but shouldn’t this have already been done with current day dollars, before the pandemic hit?
It’s hard for me when my friends come from out of state; they always want to see Niagara Falls. The next question I get is, why is the American side so run down, tired? Look across the river to the Canadian side, it is beautiful with towering landscapes, Clifton Hill, casinos, beautiful buildings, Ferris wheel, train rides, I could go on and on.
They should use the money on building a tower of some sort. Use it for beginning building a much better Niagara Falls tourist train rides. Something very special that would attract people. There is one skyscraper in the Falls and thank you to the Seneca Nation for building a beautiful hotel and casino. Perhaps more hotels, it is supposed to be the Honeymoon Capital of the World (use it.)
I don’t know what to say to my friends, they want to know why the Canadian side far exceeds the American side. What can I say? Does anyone know how we let this happen? Doesn’t anyone care? That this is one of the “Wonders of the World.”
Why doesn’t the city have enough money to keep up roads, buildings and street lights?
Where is the money going? Someone give me an answer, so I can tell my out of town guests, when they ask. Why is the Canadian side so wonderful? And why is the American side tired and rundown? They wanted to see the inner city, we went past neighborhoods that looked like remnants of a bombed out neighborhood. I was ashamed and embarrassed. What can I tell them?
Thomas Digati
Amherst