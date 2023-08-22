I'm a small business owner in Niagara Falls, and I purchased my first property 30 years ago. We've seen six governors, six mayors, three state senators, five state assemblymen and at least four Directors of USA Niagara Development Corporation come and go. Throughout these years, we've been repeatedly promised change, but apart from some minor reshuffling, little has actually transformed.

Frankly, I've grown weary.

I'm weary of persistent crime.

I'm weary of pervasive blight.

I'm weary of unrelenting weeds.

I'm weary of ceaseless conflicts between city councils and mayors.

I'm weary of local representatives not ardently advocating for Niagara Falls in Albany.

I'm weary of endless feasibility studies.

I'm weary of the constant flow of requests for proposals that, more often than not, do not produce the desired results.

I'm weary of the specter of eminent domain.

I'm weary of ongoing issues with Niagara Falls Redevelopment.

I'm weary of the perennial mention of significant happenings "behind the scenes."

I'm weary of tourists asking, "What happened to Niagara Falls?"

I'm weary of residents from neighboring municipalities asserting that they have no reason to visit Niagara Falls.

I'm weary of state parks, the Bridge Commission and Power Authority failing to contribute more towards the betterment of the region they all inhabit.

I'm weary of the state's reluctance to allocate a larger share of casino revenue to Niagara Falls.

I'm weary of politicians repeatedly saying, "It's complicated, it takes time." We've heard that for decades.

Regrettably, I'm weary of maintaining hope that Niagara Falls will experience meaningful improvement.

Shawn Weber

Niagara Falls