Letter: Niagara County residents must be top hires at Amazon

Welcome Amazon and the 1,000-plus jobs it will bring to Niagara County. That should be the welcome mat our politicians should embrace while luring them to build in our county. However, at what costs? The first thing that comes to mind is a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes). Amazon is a financial behemoth and shouldn’t be allowed to rake the taxpayers of Niagara County. Make them pay their fair share; they can certainly afford it. Amazon’s revenue last quarter saw them take in $137 billion while maintaining a market cap of $1.4 trillion. That’s trillion. If and when this proposal comes to fruition, Amazon should hire, from construction to employees, Niagara County residents before Erie County (chased Amazon out of Erie County) or Canadian residents. It is our tax dollars that will ready the site to make this happen.