Letter: NHL contract unfairly punishes Eichel fans

As a Sabres fan I enjoy watching the team play regardless of how the season is going. I sat here on March 10 wishing I was watching them play because of Jack Eichel’s return, but cannot do so because of this ridiculous contract that the NHL signed with ESPN for some games to only be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu. It’s fine for them to have them on there but leave the game on local channels for the residents of Buffalo and surrounding areas and whomever we are playing that day/night. Something needs to be done about this before next season.