Once again, Washington has delivered more funding to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The Federal Transit Administration announced 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 for transit projects in 46 states and territories. FTA received 475 eligible project proposals totaling approximately $8.7 billion in requests far exceeding available funding under the national competitive discretionary Bus and Bus Facilities program..

This program provides federal funding for transit agencies to buy and rehabilitate buses and vans and build and modernize bus facilities. It also makes funding available to help transit agencies buy or lease American-built low- or zero-emission vehicles, including buses and vans; make facility and station upgrades to accommodate low- or zero-emission vehicles; and purchase supporting equipment like chargers for battery electric vehicles.

Congratulations to the NFTA in winning a grant worth $28,947.368. These funds will pay for the purchase of battery-electric buses and charging equipment along with providing worker training to operate and maintain electric buses and launch an apprenticeship program. The new bus program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create new skills for bus mechanics and other workers.

Let us give thanks to the hard working men and women of the NFTA Federal Grants Unit who made all of this possible, including winning extra federal dollars! Best of luck to my old colleagues at NFTA in winning even more future FTA national competitive discretionary grant programs in 2023!

Larry Penner

Great Neck