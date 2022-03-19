Letter: NFTA’s recent grant award will support modernization

Congratulations to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for winning a $4,884,000 Bus Discretionary Grant from the Federal Transit Administration as announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on March 14. This was one of approximately $409.3 million in funding to support projects under FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

The grants support modernizing and improving the most widespread form of transit in America and will help dozens of communities buy new-technology and electric buses, such as electric buses, that reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, promote cleaner air, and help address the climate crisis. The funding awarded through FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities will provide grants to 70 projects in 39 states. FTA received $2.5 billion in funding requests, more than five times the amount of funding available