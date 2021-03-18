Letter: NFTA’s new electric buses will benefit the community

On Feb. 26, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced that new battery electric buses will be hitting the streets of Buffalo by spring of 2022. The Sierra Niagara Group would like to congratulate the NFTA on their purchase of 10 new electric buses, and their continued commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The 10 new electric buses will be purchased from the electric bus manufacturer New Flyer, who estimates fuel and maintenance savings of up to $624,000 over the 12-year life of an electric bus.
The fuel savings can mainly be attributed to electric buses being five times more energy efficient than diesel buses (25 mpg vs. 5 mpg). Electric buses use almost no electricity when idling at a red light or bus stop. The maintenance cost savings comes from the fact that electric buses do not have an internal combustion engine or many of the parts that come along with it.
Some of the parts no longer needed include: a transmission, exhaust, intake, oil, filters, spark plugs or a fuel tank full of fossil fuels. These items can be completely taken off the maintenance to do list. Also thanks to new regenerative brakes the maintenance schedule is greatly reduced.
This means the NFTA will benefit from lower total costs of ownership compared to diesel buses and the community and environment as a whole will benefit from the elimination of greenhouse gases being released from NFTA buses. This results in improving the health of our residents as well as lowering the healthcare related costs which come from breathing in tail pipe exhaust.
By transitioning away from diesel fuel buses and incorporating new battery electric buses, the NFTA will be operating in a more economically, and environmentally friendly way. By taking part in this transition from diesel to electric buses the NFTA will be making a great stride towards a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future. The NFTA along with the community as a whole will benefit.
Jonathan Meyers
Clarence