Letter: NFTA needs more buses, not a light rail extension

One learns a great deal about what Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said or did not say about the benefits of his proposed $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill. This includes $39 billion funding for public transit and $66 billion for rail over five years.

Schumer has proudly boasted how this funding will support the $11 billion project (new tunnels under the Hudson River providing additional capacity for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit access to Penn Station, New York). It also will help the $6.9 billion New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Transit and $6.9 billion Second Avenue Subway Phase Two (by providing a three-stop extension on Manhattan’s East Side from 96th to 125th Street).

Omitted by Schumer was any reference to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s proposed $1 billion plus Metro Rail extension to Amherst. This is just another nail in the coffin for this project. Perhaps it is time to read the writing on the wall. The NFTA needs to consider increasing capacity and frequency for existing bus service or introduction of bus rapid transit on the same corridor. Either could be implemented far more quickly for hundreds of millions less.

Larry Penner

Great Neck