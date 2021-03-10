Letter: NFTA electric buses benefit economy, environment, lives

The Sierra Club Niagara Group has been working closely with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for the past four years on the transition to electric buses. Given that we would like to weigh in on Robert McCarthy’s article – “NFTA takes first steps toward converting to electric buses.” McCarthy is correct in that electric buses reduce pollution, are quieter, have lower maintenance costs and their costs will come down over time. However, the advantages of the electric bus are even greater.
For instance, reducing pollution is critical for Buffalo. Our city is rated 24th in asthma by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. When children have asthma attacks this often triggers doctor and/or emergency room visits, parents are taken away from their work and this lowers productivity in the local economy. A child’s absence from school impacts their education and reduces state aide to our local schools. These health care costs are shared by us as a region due to these increased expenses.
According to studies by USC, the National Institutes of Health and others, children living near highways have increased rates of Asthma and COPD, but they also have slower overall mental, physical and lung development. In our region, these challenges are found in communities that abut the Kensington and the Peace Bridge. The pollution is so bad that the Buffalo Public School decided to air condition P.S. #3 before any other school in the district because of it. By no coincidence these communities around the highways are largely communities of color.
We applaud the NFTA purchase of 10 electric buses. This is a huge step forward. The challenge now is for the electric buses to be routed through communities who need them most, our communities of color that also happen to be the most faithful NFTA riders.
Richard Steinberg
Zero Emission Bus Chair
Niagara Sierra Group