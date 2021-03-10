Letter: NFTA electric buses benefit economy, environment, lives

The Sierra Club Niagara Group has been working closely with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for the past four years on the transition to electric buses. Given that we would like to weigh in on Robert McCarthy’s article – “NFTA takes first steps toward converting to electric buses.” McCarthy is correct in that electric buses reduce pollution, are quieter, have lower maintenance costs and their costs will come down over time. However, the advantages of the electric bus are even greater.

For instance, reducing pollution is critical for Buffalo. Our city is rated 24th in asthma by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. When children have asthma attacks this often triggers doctor and/or emergency room visits, parents are taken away from their work and this lowers productivity in the local economy. A child’s absence from school impacts their education and reduces state aide to our local schools. These health care costs are shared by us as a region due to these increased expenses.