Letter: NFTA deserves praise for winning $650K grant

Congratulations to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for winning $650,000 from the Federal Transit Administration as announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on June 23.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded grants to help marginalized communities across the country. Approximately $16.2 million will fund 40 projects in 32 states and two territories under FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty program.

FTA made these grant awards on a competitive basis to state and local governments, transit agencies and nonprofit organizations to create better transit for residents who have limited or no transportation options. The grants are awarded for planning, engineering and technical studies or financial plans to improve transit in census defined low-income areas. The program also supports coordinated human service transportation planning to improve transit service or provide new services, including paratransit.

The NFTA was the only winner from New York State beating out many other competitors.

These funds will be used by the NFTA for a plan to improve the Bailey Avenue Bus Rapid Transit battery-electric bus system, much of which serves areas of persistent poverty. The project will reduce travel times, increase bus frequency, enhance transit amenities and address environmental justice and community health by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

Let us give thanks to the hard working men and women of the NFTA Federal Grants Unit who made all of this possible, including winning extra federal dollars.

Larry Penner

Great Neck