Letter: NFTA bus stop proposal will result in fewer riders

Conspicuous in the April 6 report on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority proposal to eliminate bus stops was the absence of views from any riders or other interested parties like Citizens for Regional Transit or the Buffalo Transit Riders United.

Many of the claims put forth by NFTA representatives are easily belied by even a cursory experience with bus service in Buffalo. The simple truth is that “unused” stops don’t slow riders’ commutes. The buses don’t stop unless someone is waiting at the sign, and even then the buses sometimes roll on.

It is difficult to see this proposal as anything but an effort to undermine public transit in Erie County. The only thing that can be accomplished by eliminating stops is to force riders to walk longer distances to catch the bus. Longer walks lessen the convenience and utility of the bus service. Inconvenient bus lines mean that only those truly desperate and unable to afford any other method of transportation will make use of the bus. Such practices are all but guaranteed to eliminate voluntary ridership.

Perhaps the NFTA board should try riding the bus to work every day. This reader suspects they might soon change their tune.