Letter: NFL: Try this idea for handling overtime

The debate will never end regarding the NFL overtime rule. People will always argue what is fair and what is unfair. I for one truly love my idea. Simple beyond simple. No coin toss. Game continues exactly from where it left off. Next team to score wins. The team that ties the game at the end or near the end of game should never really get the chance of a coin flip to win in OT. Not fair to the team that was ahead. Imagine the amazing strategies that coaches would have to consider knowing the endgame scenarios.