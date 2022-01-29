Letter: NFL should change format for fairness

Imagine what could have been if Josh Allen was given the opportunity to match Patrick Mahomes’ OT touchdown with one of his own.

What a shame that the fans lost out on seeing if Sunday’s OT could have turned out to be the most exciting OT in NFL history.

It already was the most exciting playoff game in NFL history. What if they could have gone back and forth with a couple more touchdowns.

It’s a shame that NFL rules allow an overtime to end with just one of the teams’ offenses getting to touch the ball.

It was a tie. They both earned a shot at winning the game. But no, a coin toss??

I have a message to the owners and the NFL rules committee.

The fans do not like this format. You know it. You need to change it.

Let the missed opportunity of this game be the impetus for changing this moronic rule.

As fans we deserve a better format. Give us your best! This rule is definitely not the NFL’s best.

Shame on you NFL. Now get your heads out of the sand and go fix it.

Brian Boreanaz

Williamsville