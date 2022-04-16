Letter: NFL should be on the hook for total stadium funding

Senecas are almost spot on regarding stadium funding. It’s worse than “shameless greed,” it’s total over-reach by Democrats Albany. Why the public is funding any part of the NFL’s stage is absurd and an oppressive act. Rather it’s playing on the ignorance of taxpayers for the sake of football fanatics. It’s entertainment. As such the NFL like an other production firm should be fully aware of production overhead costs for the presentation. After all, they are making a mega profit for its presentation. This would put the onus of a production budget squarely on the shoulders of the NFL and off 100% of the public who have no say in the production budget. Not to mention the cost at the gate. In essence for many, paying twice.